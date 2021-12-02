Ekiti health practitioners make declaration against medicalisation of FGM

Serving and retired health/medical personnel in Ekiti State have resolved to lead advocacy on the prevention and elimination of medicalisation of the outlawed cultural practice christened Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

They made the declaration after a two-day sensitisation/stakeholders meeting on Curbing Medicalisation of FGM and sanctioning of erring medical personnel in Ekiti State.

The programme was organised by the Centre for Population and Reproductive Health, College of Medicine, Ibadan and supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The event took place at Social Welfare hall, behind NEPA Ado Ekiti.

Medicalization of FGM according to the organisation, refers to situations in which FGM is practised by any category of health care provider, whether in a public or a private clinic, at home or elsewhere. The practice also includes the procedure of infibulation at any point in time in a woman’s life.

Participants were taken through the different types of FGM, adverse effects and the myth surrounding it. It was established that FGM had no health benefits except inflicting far-reaching pains on the survivors.

FGM offenders could pay as much as N200,000 and, or face years imprisonment under the State law.

They were enjoined to be acquainted with the various FGM laws in the State and to expose and report perpetrators of the act.

The declaration states that “no training institution in Ekiti State, Nigeria should conduct any form of training that would make FGM flourish and sustained in Ekiti state and that Health regulatory bodies and associations ensure the inclusion of FGM in their curriculum, code of ethics, constitutions

FGM must not be encouraged or performed by any healthcare provider in Ekiti state.

Also, Healthcare providers should support awareness creation against FGM. Health regulatory bodies and associations establish functional surveillance and monitoring systems to apprehend and sanction erring members who partake in medicalized FGM

Perpetrators of medicalized FGM be reported and punished according to sanctions prescribed by the various regulatory bodies, associations, and the State”

In her remarks, the Programme Coordinator, Agnes Oyeniran said the programme was designed to engage all FGM actors including private practitioners and retired health personnel.

Oyeniran urged the participants to take ownership of the campaign in order to save millions of African girls – children from the needless pains and emotional trauma associated with the act.

In his reaction, the Chairman, retired health practitioners in Ekiti State Adekunle Arisoyin thanked the organisers saying that his members had been exposed to dangers involved in FGM.

He expressed regrets that Ekiti in spite of her education attainment still ranks high amongst states with a high prevalence of FGM in Nigeria stressing that members of the association would work with the centre to lower the curve in Ekiti,

Aside from this, Arisoyin disclosed that the body shall henceforth redouble its efforts at creating awareness and educating all health workers under them to shun the harmful act.