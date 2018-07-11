There was alleged heavy shooting by some security agents who had been occupying the gates leading to Government House since Tuesday.

The shooing is currently happening at the Bravo 2 entrance gate of the Ekiti State Government office in the state capital, at we file in this report.

It was gathered that the shootings were used to disperse some supporters of the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, and Governor Ayo Fayose who were billed to have a victory walk round a part of the capital city in anticipation of victory in the July 14 poll.

Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, who decried the shooting, urged the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Bello, to call the security agents to order before the incident escalates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Habila Joshak, who just finished addressing newsmen on the conduct of the force in the forthcoming poll at the police headquarters, had described the PDP’s walk as a rally.

Joshak explained that due approval for the event was not got by the party from the police. He said the police would not undermine the governor and any citizen of the state but that approval must be taken before any political rally could hold.