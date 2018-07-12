Authorities of the Bayelsa Police Command Thursday rejected the petition presented by the State Executive members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the conduct of security personnel deployed to Ekiti State ahead of the Saturday Governorship election.

The petition, which was presented to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in the absence of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Don Awunah, was rejected based on the need for the Police boss to be on ground to treat the petition.

The Police Commissioner, Don Awunah is in Nembe community on a familiarization tour of divisional Commands and meeting with stakeholders including the Nembe Chiefs Council.

The members of the State Executive of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) , led by the Deputy Chairman, Chief Numokari Walter, staged a protest walk from the Party Secretariat along the D. S. Alameiseogha road to the State Police Headquarters.

The PDP executive stated that the protest March is in compliance with the directive from the party national Headquarters in solidarity with the Government and people of Emotions State over the humiliation meted to Governor Ayodele Fayose by the security agents.

Speaking after the protest match, the Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Numokari Walter in Bayelsa, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and federal government to ensure that Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State is peaceful.

The Deputy Chairman, who led hundreds of the members of the party to the state police headquarters, noted that Nigerians and international communities are watching how the election in Ekiti would turn out to be.

He said, “the office of the governor must be respected, we are in democratic governance, we are not in military era, we condemn any act of dictatorship, that is why we called on all Nigerians to condemn this act.

He urged the people of Ekiti to stand firm on their mandate to entrust it on the person of their wish.

The State Secretary of PDP, Keku Godspower, the party had to protest all over the country because the fundamental rights of the people of Ekiti has been threatened.

He said, “Since APC took over this country about three years ago, the country has witnessed several killings, Human Rights abuses, intimidation and several treat to peaceful existence in this country.”