The Police in Ekiti say they arrested 27 persons for election-related offences concerning the July 14 governorship election in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello Ahmed, said the suspects were arrested a day to the election and also on the day of the election.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Okechulwu, 11 of the persons have been arraigned in court.

“The peaceful conduct of the election was not without attempts by certain individuals to truncate the process.

“We commend some individuals who promptly alerted and informed the Police about the activities of these persons.

“Prompt response of the Police a day to the election and on the election day led to the arrest of 27 persons for various electoral offences, which includes impersonation of security agencies on election day, undue influence of electorate, snatching of ballot boxes and attempts to disrupt electoral process.

“Eleven of the persons so far arrested have been arraigned in court.

“Investigation into the involvement of the others is ongoing and they would be arraigned in court if found culpable at the end of the investigation.”