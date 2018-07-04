Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has condemned the clampdown on teachers in the state by suspected armed men of the Department of State Services (DSS), allegedly acting on directives from the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The governor, who said the principal of Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, Mr. Sumonu Olaoye, was again arrested by men of the DSS, on Wednesday said, “No amount of intimidation and harassment will make Ekiti teachers to support Fayemi who made their lives impossible throughout his four years as governor.”

Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement, on Wednesday that; “Fayemi was living to his personality as a hater of teachers by setting his former Chief Security Officer, Hakeem Abiola, to lead armed DSS men to intimidate, harass and arrest them.”

The governor said; “It is a clear indication that they are afraid of defeat and the teachers must realise that if Fayemi is arresting and detaining them as a candidate, one can imagine what he will do if God forbids, he becomes governor.

“However, I implore our teachers to remain resolute in their opposition to the return of a man who maltreated them for four years.

“Ekiti teachers can now see Fayemi that said he has not changed.

“They can now remember how he used thugs to invade the NUT secretariat and disrupted the union election.

“For all his display of hatred against the teachers, Fayemi already knows what to expect from them on July 14 and no amount of intimidation and harassment will change prevent his defeat,” the statement said.