Ahead of the governorship election holding in Ekiti State on Saturday (tomorrow), most of the commercial banks in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, have closed for the day.

The notices, pasted at the entrances of most of the banks, showed that the banks closed as early as 12pm.

They also advised customers to make use of alternative channels such as ATMs, mobile- and internet banking.

Many customers were, noticeably, shocked on seeing the notices, forcing many to lament, while some simply went to join the queues at the ATMs.

Similarly, many schools, including public and private, were shut throughout the day.

Also, at the state secretariat, a tour of the premises by our correspondent showed that many offices were shut, while the expansive car park that used to be full of vehicles was largely empty.

A security man at the entrance to one of the buildings told newsmen that most of the workers didn’t come to work, while some came and left earlier than official closing time.