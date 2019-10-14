<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reprieve came the way of 19 inmates as Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, granted them amnesty.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday by Olawale Fapohunda, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Among the beneficiaries were Tunde Abe and Adeniyi Owolabi whose death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment.

“The Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy considered 50 applications for clemency at its third sitting. The applications of these beneficiaries were granted because they have individually demonstrated the potential to turn their lives around.

“On behalf of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I congratulate all the beneficiaries specifically those who have been released from the correctional facilities.

“It is our expectation that these beneficiaries will make the best use of this second chance by being law abiding and good citizens,” the statement read in part.

Continuing, it read: “I am pleased to announce today that the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, has accepted the recommendation of the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to grant clemency to 19 prisoners serving various prison sentences in the Nigerian Correctional Services facilities in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State and Kirikiri Maximum, Lagos State respectively.

“In addition, Mr. Governor has also granted state pardon to one applicant.”

Those released from prison are Olowo Ajayi, Ojo Sunday, Sunday Fanimara, Olusuyi Dare, Olaifa Williams, Sunday Sylvanus, Oferufega Lucky, Suberu Babatunde, Ogunjobi Tope, Ajayi Lawrence, Idowu Bamidele, Ogunboyo Richard, Ayodele Ayinde, Adebayo Ojo, Akeem Adebayo, and Abirifon Julius Abirifon.