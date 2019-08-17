<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Special Adviser on Development Partnership, Mrs. Margaret Taiwo Fagboyo, has been conferred with a leadership award by the United Nations.

The award, Distinguished Leader and Role Model Award, was bestowed on her for her exemplary support for the development and empowerment of youths.

Prior to her appointment as aide by Fayemi, Mrs Fagboyo was the Programme Manager, South-West for the d).

The UN award was by Centre for Leadership and Good Governance International in conjunction with NGM Group. It was part of activities marking the United Nations’ 2019 International Youth Day.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, Mrs. Fagboyo declared to the distinguished gathering that “human capital, particularly the youth, not oil, will determine Nigeria’s future”.

Speaking further on the topic, “Transforming Education”, she said population growth will make Africa’s youth to be 10 times the size of the young population of the European Union by 2050 which could be a demographic dividend if the right action is taken on time.

She challenged youths to be agents of change and ensure that they use today’s opportunity to develop leadership capacity for tomorrow’s opportunities.

The award has been hailed as a well-deserved recognition for her contributions to youth development and other human capital development activities

She was recently appointed as the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Ekiti State on Development Partnership after a glorious career at the Department for International Development (DFID).

where she served as an International Development Professional, taking the lead on the implementation of social inclusion, gender mainstreaming programmes, youth development and DFID programme implementation framework in the South West Region