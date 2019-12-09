<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has urged the police command and other security agencies to unravel the mystery surrounding the violence that erupted during the Saturday’s council poll.

He called on the police to fish out the killers of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Mr. Dotun Kosedake, who was killed at Okitiko unit, Araromi ward in Ikere-Ekiti.

Dr. Fayemi commiserated with the Kosedake family and four other casualties who sustained injuries in the fracas.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, however, expressed satisfaction about the conduct of the election.

He hailed the professionalism of the SIEC officials under the leadership of Justice Jide Aladejana, saying the hitch-free nature of the election was a reflection of their professional conduct.

Governor Fayemi said he was particularly impressed about the election, which was held under a peaceful atmosphere, as voters and the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) officials conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

While congratulating the newly elected council chairmen and councillors, the governor urged them to see their election as a call to serve, saying they cannot afford to disappoint those who voted for them.

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of last Saturday’s local government election.

Justice Aladejana, who made this known while announcing the results yesterday, said that four parties fielded candidates for the poll, including the APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the results yesterday as presented by the returning officers, the SIEC boss said that the APC candidate in Ado Local Government, Mrs. Motunde Fajuyi, polled 27,578 votes to defeat other four candidates, while in Ido/Osi, Mr. Adeola Adedimeji Lawrence of the APC polled 15,879 to emerge victorious.

The winners also include Ekiti East: Ogunjobi Esan, 11, 946 votes; Efon: Mr. Adetunji Bode Stephen, 9, 356 votes; Ekiti Southwest: Amire Kola Kolade, 13,97 votes; Ilejemeje: Akinola Oladunjoye, 5, 477 votes, while in Moba, Mr. Aborisade Michael polled 13,028 votes.

In Ijero, Ropo Ige scored 16,744 votes; Ikere: Mr. Oluwafemi Ayodele, 13, 244 votes; Gbonyin: Ayodele Fadumiye, 13,320 votes; Emure: Paul Awopetu, 11, 392 votes; Ise/Orun: Mr. Alabi Olanrewaju, 12, 400 votes; Ekiti West: Kareem Agunbiade, 21, 874 votes; Ikole: Mr. Sola Olominu, 21,228 votes; Oye: Mr. Foluso James Ojo, 20,352 votes and in Irepodun/Ifelodun, Mr. Shina Ogunleye won with 22,896 votes.

The PDP candidate only had a good showing in Ekiti East Local Government where the candidate got 4,033 votes to emerge as the runner up.

The state chapter of the PDP has rejected the results of the election.

A chieftain of the party, Gboyega Oguntuase, a lawyer, called for cancellation of the results.

Oguntuase, who addressed reporters yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, said the election was a ‘mere jamboree’ as it failed to meet the minimum standard.

He described it as the worst poll in the history of the state.