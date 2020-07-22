



Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor, who announced this via his verified Twitter handle said he has gone into isolation.





He tweeted; “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF”

Fayemi, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), joins a list of governors and elites who have tested positive for the virus.