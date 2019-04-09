<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has charged residents of the state to always protect public utilities in their domains by preventing vandals from destroying them.

Fayemi spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday during the flag-off of the 251-kilometre pipeline distribution project across the state, costing a sum of N3,354,616,553. 50.

The governor said he started the initiative during his first term in office with the intention of ensuring water supply to every part of Ekiti and for all the strata of the people to enjoy infrastructure that can make their lives better.

He said the project will be co-financed by the state government and World Bank under the Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project.

The governor warned that activities of vandals and laxity of beneficiaries of the water supply to pay their bills can mar the project, urging the people to guard against these for the sustainability of the programme.

Fayemi said the project was part of the ways for his government to increase the frontiers of dividends of democracy to the populace and maintain good hygiene for the citizens through potable water.

“Water is life, people can live for a long time without food, but not with water, which underscores the essence of good water in our life.

“I was in Ero Dam a couple of months ago to flag off rehabilitation of the facilities with the intention to supply water to nine local governments across the state.

“Areas like Olorunsogo, Olorunda, Ikingbinsin, Oke Ila and others will benefit from Ero dam extension, even in Ado Ekiti, while Ifaki Ekiti axis and Ekiti North senatorial district will benefit from the reticulation project.

“The rehabilitated Egbe Dam would supply water to some local governments in Ekiti south senatorial districts, particularly uninterrupted water supply to Gbonyin and a part of Ado Ekiti.

“We are going to ensure that there is no arbitrary billing and I want you to live up to expectations by protecting public utilities in your domains and pay your bills so that it will enable us to make more IGR for the state.

“It will also make the Water Corporation to get revenue to sustain water supply to our people,” Fayemi said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Utilities, Mr Olumide Ajayi, said the water project will add to cleanliness and good healthy condition of Ekiti people.

“I call on the citizens to play their own role by cooperating with the government, contractor and the partnering agencies for the success of the project”.

The General Manager, Ekiti State Water Corporation, Olabisi Agbeyo, said the pipeline extension became imperative due to population explosion in the Ado metropolis .

Agbeyo said the programme being prosecuted under the Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project will benefit residents of Olorunsogo, Ikingbinsin, Olorunda and others.

In an address presented by the 14 joint communities in the area, they thanked the governor for the gesture and promised to ensure proper use of the facilities when completed.