Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednes­day signed the 2020 Appro­priation Bill into law, with a promise to deliver his electioneering promises to the people of the state.

Fayemi, while signing the budget, which was tagged “Budget of Deliv­erables”, described it as a plan focused on enhancing good governance and im­plementing a speedy eco­nomic transformation of the state.

He added that the budget signalled his administra­tion’s focus on improving and “deepening the infra­structure stock required to attract investments to the state”.

The governor stated that the signing of the appro­priation bill into law has returned the state to its predictable January to De­cember budget cycle while also switching from the old fashioned cash-based budgeting to International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

He stated that his gov­ernment was now well po­sitioned to implement the budget and continue the journey of delivering its promises to the people.

“This budget tagged ‘Budget of Deliverables’ is a N124.7 billion plan fo­cused on enhancing good governance and imple­menting a speedy econom­ic transformation of Ekiti State. It signals our focus on improving and deep­ening the infrastructure stock, required to attract investments to our state; targeting agricultural and rural transformation, en­hancing human capital development by improving access to quality education and healthcare; social in­vestments to support and protect the poor and vul­nerable; and the improve­ment in governance sys­tems across the state”, he said.

Fayemi thanked the state House of Assembly, the State Executive Coun­cil members, the public service and Ekiti people for the collaborative efforts that have returned normal­cy to the state budgeting cycle.

The governor said the Assembly has proven to be a worthy partner with the executive by working “tirelessly to review the budget estimates and pre­pare a final budget”.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, said the Assembly painstakingly deliberated and “forensically scruti­nized” the budget estimate as required by the law.

Afuye said the people’s engagement in the bud­geting process as well as the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature made its passage easier.

“The budget is indeed a budget of deliverables guided by the fiscal policy and strategic focus as en­shrined in the five cardinal pillars of your administra­tion. In any budget cycle, implementation is critical. I want to implore Your Ex­cellency to ensure that this appropriation law is imple­mented to the letter. I pray for a robust economy to en­able you drive the five pil­lars to a desired end. The House will support you and our committees will regu­larly conduct oversight activities on budget track­ing and monitoring of the MDAs”, he said.