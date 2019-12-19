The Kayode Fayemi administration in Ekiti State says it has defrayed inherited debts to the tune of 31 billion naira since assumption of office.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednes­day signed the 2020 Appro­priation Bill into law, with a promise to deliver his electioneering promises to the people of the state.

Fayemi, while signing the budget, which was tagged “Budget of Deliv­erables”, described it as a plan focused on enhancing good governance and im­plementing a speedy eco­nomic transformation of the state.

He added that the budget signalled his administra­tion’s focus on improving and “deepening the infra­structure stock required to attract investments to the state”.

The governor stated that the signing of the appro­priation bill into law has returned the state to its predictable January to De­cember budget cycle while also switching from the old fashioned cash-based budgeting to International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

He stated that his gov­ernment was now well po­sitioned to implement the budget and continue the journey of delivering its promises to the people.

“This budget tagged ‘Budget of Deliverables’ is a N124.7 billion plan fo­cused on enhancing good governance and imple­menting a speedy econom­ic transformation of Ekiti State. It signals our focus on improving and deep­ening the infrastructure stock, required to attract investments to our state; targeting agricultural and rural transformation, en­hancing human capital development by improving access to quality education and healthcare; social in­vestments to support and protect the poor and vul­nerable; and the improve­ment in governance sys­tems across the state”, he said.

Fayemi thanked the state House of Assembly, the State Executive Coun­cil members, the public service and Ekiti people for the collaborative efforts that have returned normal­cy to the state budgeting cycle.

The governor said the Assembly has proven to be a worthy partner with the executive by working “tirelessly to review the budget estimates and pre­pare a final budget”.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, said the Assembly painstakingly deliberated and “forensically scruti­nized” the budget estimate as required by the law.

Afuye said the people’s engagement in the bud­geting process as well as the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature made its passage easier.

“The budget is indeed a budget of deliverables guided by the fiscal policy and strategic focus as en­shrined in the five cardinal pillars of your administra­tion. In any budget cycle, implementation is critical. I want to implore Your Ex­cellency to ensure that this appropriation law is imple­mented to the letter. I pray for a robust economy to en­able you drive the five pil­lars to a desired end. The House will support you and our committees will regu­larly conduct oversight activities on budget track­ing and monitoring of the MDAs”, he said.

