Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi will sign into law the bill for the establishment of Ekiti Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps on Monday, March 16, 2020.
This according to a release by the state government.
The event will take place at the Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, by 11.00 am.
The bill was passed into law by the Ekiti State House of Assembly on February 14, 2020, after passing through the required legislative process and a public hearing.
