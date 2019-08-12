<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has urged the Federal Government to equip men and officers of the Nigerian Army in Ekiti State with drones to enable them to tackle criminals and stem the tide of crime in the state.

Fayemi, who also lauded the peacekeeping efforts of the military in the Northeast part of the country in the last 10 years and success in maintaining the nation’s territorial integrity, called for more support for the Nigerian Army to enable it to overcome the country’s security challenges.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr. Adebisi Egbeyemi spoke in Ado Ekiti while hosting the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Bamidele Omozeje, and other officers who were on tour of military formations and units under the division.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, on Monday stated that Omozeje was on an official visit to Army unit in the state to assess the welfare of soldiers and see what could be done to come to their aid.

Ogunmola stated that “The governor, who wanted the military in the state to prioritize the safety of lives and property of Ekiti people, said he was expecting the Federal Government to give drones to the men of Nigerian forces serving in the state to be able to fish out miscreants”.

Fayemi said that the government of Ekiti State was poised to continue to give the needed support to boost the morale of the men and officers of the Nigerian Army in the State.

The governor said, “We appreciate your efforts and we know what you are doing in the country as a whole, this is not an easy time for soldiers in the country, we are all humans, we know what you are going through and we really appreciate.

“I know you are everywhere in the country, the work you are doing in the far North is courageous, we need to thank all the soldiers that are involved and your boss Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, he’s always in the picture of all things, I salute his courage.

“If there is anything we are supposed to do for your people in this area, you can be assured of that. You have your station in Ekiti here, we were thinking you would have brought everything down there now, but we are still expecting you to complement what you intend to bring down there.”

Earlier, Omozoje had lauded the support the Nigerian Army had been receiving from Ekiti State government in the discharge of their duties of keeping the state safe, assuring that the military would work together with the state to ensure the safety of lives and property.