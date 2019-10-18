<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor, Wednesday re-launched the social security Scheme for elderly citizens in the state with, with a pledge to commit more resources to social investments and human capital development.

The social security scheme which pays N5,000 stipends to indigent elderly citizens of the state was introduced in 2012 during Governor Fayemi’s first term but was scrapped by the immediate past administration.

The re-launch of the social security scheme was the highpoint of activities commemorating the first anniversary of the administration in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

The beneficiaries who are 65 years and above, got N20,000 each as the governor insisted they be paid the three months arrears, dating back to July when the governor re-introduced the scheme.

The social security scheme was re-launched in a carnival-like ceremony with community leaders, ethnic associations and market women in solidarity march past.

Earlier, Governor Fayemi in his state of the state address disclosed that his administration had defrayed N31,105,658,370.89 amounting to 26 percent of the total debt inherited by his administration from the immediate past government of Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

The governor said the sum was expended to defray salaries, pension, gratuity, subvention arrears and contractual claims and obligations owed by Fayose.

Fayemi, however, assured that despite the burden of inherited debts, the 2020 would witness a massive commissioning of projects and institutionalising of more life-changing programmes.

The governor who described the failure of the immediate past government to meet its obligations to workers and pensioners as a violation of fundamental human rights stated that his administration was focusing on how to offset the remaining backlog of salaries, pension, subvention arrears and contractual debts.

He added that his administration has equally tackled financial challenges to complete key projects which would be commissioned this week.

“You are aware that the past administration owed salary, pension, gratuity, subvention and contractual claims. Since we came on board, despite economic challenges, our administration has, to some extent, fulfilled most of our promises. We have also offset part of the arrears and debts owed by the past administration. We have so far defrayed a total sum of Thirty-one billion, one hundred and five million, six hundred and fifty-eight thousand, three hundred and seventy Naira and eighty nine kobo in salary, pension, gratuity and subvention arrears, and contractual claims and obligations, which represent about 26% of the total inherited debt.”