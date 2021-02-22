



Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, says an outright ban on open grazing without an alternative for herdsmen will not end the incessant farmers/herders crises in the country.

He said this last night on a Channels TV programme, monitored by our reporter.

“All our governors agreed that we must pursue modern ways of livestock and open grazing and other practices that are sustainable.

“We must embrace our national livestock transformation plan which may include the use of ranching and other grazing areas that are protected.”

“We also acknowledged the fact that this will not happen in one fell swoop as it will not happen overnight.





“We need to have deliberate processes in ensuring that open grazing is phased out and modern livestock management practices are taken by states and we must support livestock farmers the way we support cassava and rice-growing farmers through the anchor borrowers’ programme.

“We must support herders and those who want to engage in modern livestock programmes,” he said.

Fayemi said the delay in prosecuting erring herdsmen made many believe that the state was shielding herders.

He called for the adoption of state police to enable governors “to police their states effectively.”