



Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has begun vigorous moves to revive the spirit of reading and learning among young students of the state so as to enhance their knowledge drive and academic performance.

To this end, the governor has given an approval for the formation of the Ekiti State Spelling, Reading and Learning Club (EKSRAL-CLUB) in all the secondary schools across the state

The Senior Special Assistant, Students’ Matters to the Governor, Mr Olalekan Soyombo, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

Soyombo noted that the step was part of the usual progressive manner of Governor Kayode Fayemi and his quest to promoting literacy and Increase knowledge among students in the state.





“The Government of Ekiti State, noticed with deep concern, the seemingly unending decline in the Reading Culture among the students and their disposition to many of the unimportant social ventures which has in turn affected their critical thinking, hence, the introduction of EKSRAL-CLUB to the students as a way to go.

“The ultimate agenda of this Initiative is to build the enclave of knowledge, wisdom and productive Ideas in the students through consistent reading and learning.”

He explained that the various clubs would be inaugurated on the 23rd of April, 2021 to commemorate this year’s WORLD BOOK DAY.

According to Soyombo, Gov Fayemi who is the President of the Club, would be joined by the Commissioner For Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye and other prominent individuals to officially ensign the EKSRAL-CLUB and donate books for free to students across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.