



In continuation of efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday had an audience with the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

A statement issued last night by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said Fayemi discussed issues affecting security and economic development of the South-west and the country in general.

Fayemi, at the meeting urged political leaders at state and national levels as well as leaders of socio-political groups to be measured in their discussion of national security matters.





He said while the South-west governors were very much concerned about security and wellbeing of their people, they have a forum chaired by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) who is mandated to speak on their behalf.

“So, Governor Akeredolu speaks on our behalf. This is the reason you may not see other governors from the South-west speaking on current security issues. “It is not out of cowardice or compromise; it is simply because we have chosen a chairman who speaks for us.

The governor also appreciated Adams for his concern for peace, security and stability of the country, and assured him that peace will reign in the region and Nigeria in general.

Prior to his meeting with Adams, Fayemi had earlier chaired a meeting of the State’s Security Council, attended by heads of security agencies in the state.