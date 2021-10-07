Ekiti governor loses media aide

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed his condolences on the death of his Senior Special Assistant (Media) on Party Matters, Elder Sam Oluwalana.

Oluwalana died on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti after a brief illness.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said Oluwalana’s death was painful, very shocking and devastating, describing it as a huge loss to the state government, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his native Omuo Ekiti.

He described the deceased as a thoroughbred journalist who achieved fame in his chosen profession by dint of hard work.

Fayemi prayed to God to grant the deceased’s family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.