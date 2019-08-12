<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with the first National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, who turned 80 years old on Monday, August 12, 2019, describing him as a diligent worker and exemplary leader.

Governor Fayemi in a congratulatory message to Chief Oyegun, described the former Edo State Governor as a thorough bred administrator who built an enviable public service record through sheer hard work, brilliance and integrity.,

The Ekiti State Governor said younger generation of public servants and politicians have a lot to learn from Chief Oyegun’s political philosophy which sees leadership strictly as a call to serve others.

“At 80, Chief Oyegun remains an enigma, a reference point in terms of humility, selfless service and integrity in public service. The younger generation of public servants and politicians have a lot to learn from the track record of this great leader- retired Permanent Secretary, former Governor and the first National Chairman of the APC.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I join your well wishers, especially members of our great party, to celebrate you today and wish you all the good things this milestone offers.

“Above all, I wish you good health, undiluted joy and perfect bliss. Our prayer is that God keeps blessing you with wisdom and good health as you continue contribute to the development of our dear country.” The statement added.