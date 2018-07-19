Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect of Ekiti state, visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

This is his first visit after the July 14 governorship election where the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared him winner.

He defeated Kolapo Olusola, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had the support of Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state.

Fayemi, who governed Ekiti between 2010 and 2014, lost his re-elction to Fayose in 2014.

But came back to limelight the following year following his appointment as a minister by Buhari.

he resigned from the federak cabinet to pick the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dressed in a black attire and clutching a file arrived, the governor-elect walked into the president’s office around 1pm.