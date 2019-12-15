<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has distributed 141 new vehicles of different brands to top government functionaries in the State with a view to ensuring smooth running of government.

Handing out the vehicle keys in Ado Ekiti on Friday, the governor stated that the dearth of necessary working tools for the public officials was too obvious to be ignored by any responsible government; stressing that mobility is highly essential to enhance performance.

Dr Fayemi explained that the procurement of the vehicles was aimed at solving part of the challenges faced by elected, appointed and career public officials in the State.

He added that in spite of the meagre resources available to the State, the government devised a creative way of solving the mobility challenge by approaching the Bank of Infrastructure through which the purchase was made.

“As a government, it became very difficult for us to ignore the fact that the attainment of optimum service delivery at the very top is somewhat elusive. No responsible government will watch the position to deteriorate further with the State losing valuable contributions expected from these officials. Consequently, the government in spite of its meagre available resources, has to devise a creative way of solving the problems. The result of that effort is what we are all witnessing today”.

“In this arrangement, 141 vehicles of different brands and specifications are purchased through the Bank of Infrastructure. it was not difficult for the State government to meet the conditions spelt out by the Bank of Infrastructure for the procurement to sail through because of the transparency and purposeful leadership displayed by our public finance management”, the governor said.

While assuring that his administration will continue to provide enabling environment for its functionaries in order to contribute meaningfully to the actualization of the promises made by him, the governor disclosed that work would soon start on the completion of two blocks of office buildings at the State secretariat with the aim of addressing shortage of office accommodation.

Fayemi urged the beneficiaries of the new vehicles to maintain them like theirs and cautioned against joining the “bandwagon of those who use government vehicles carelessly”.

In his remarks, the Head of Service of the State, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi said the distribution was not borne out of abundance of resources but a means to ensure efficiency in government.

Ajayi pledged that the beneficiaries would justify the good gesture by being more committed to the course of government to deliver on its promises to the people of the State.