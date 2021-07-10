Ekiti governor constitutes white paper committee on college fumigation crisis

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has set up a White Paper Committee to consider the report of the Investigative Panel set up by the state government to look into the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation of some students of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti, after a controversial fumigation exercise of the institution in May.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday, titled, ‘Fayemi constitutes White Paper Committee on report of College of Health Sciences Ijero-Ekiti crisis’, the setting up of the White Paper Committee “follows the submission of reports by the Investigation Panel, chaired by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Olabanji Filani.”

The Committee, which is to be chaired by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, has as members Dr. Folake Olomojobi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Bayo Opeyemi, Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Training and Mr Akindele Ariyo, Director, Pension and Inspectorate, who would serve as the Secretary.

It would be recalled that some students of the college were hospitalised after a fumigation exercise by men of the Federal Fire Service on the campus in May, a situation that resulted in the suspension of the principal of the college by the governor.