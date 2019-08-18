<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says teenagers should build good character by delaying gratification.

Fayemi said this on Saturday while speaking at the Teens Career Conference organised by Everlasting Arms Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Abuja.

The theme of the conference was, ‘nurturing your talent, developing your character’.

The governor said character is one of the greatest assets anyone could possess adding that teenagers should have a mentor that could guide when they are taking major decisions.

“Talent is not enough because they are talented criminals, knowledge is also not enough. Character is one of the greatest assets you can have as a human being and it is closely linked to your character,” he said.

“Build your self-esteem. To be be of good character, you have to build a self-esteem, self-validation is better than external validation. For character building, learn how to delay gratification. Money isn’t bad but a short-cut is not the route to ultimate success. As young people you need to volunteer in church, school without gratification because service pays.”

Fayemi said opportunities are not served to anyone as they would have to make the best of what they have.

“If you are talented, get a proper education,” he added.

Also speaking, Helen Paul, a comedienne, asked the teenagers to always be in the company of people who would help them grow properly.

“Be with the right people that will nurture you and watch you grow. Guess what has been working for me? The God factor and the ability to believe in myself,” she said.