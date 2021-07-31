Ekiti governor appoints members of state audit service commission

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has appointed five members of the State Audit Commission.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday, titled, ‘Fayemi Names Members of State Audit Service Commission’, disclosed that the move was “in a bid to further enhance effective delivery of the administration’s fiscal policy.”

The Commission, which is to be chaired by Mr Ayoola Owolabi, has the following as members, Mr Noah Kolawole Olanipekun, Mr Tope Rufus Adefila, Hon Cecilia Dada and Ms. Iyanu Olumuagun.