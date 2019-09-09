<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Prof. Victor Olufemi Adeoluwa, as the Provost, College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

Adeoluwa, a Professor of Education is former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development), Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

He had earlier lectured at the College of Education, Ikere, before joining the services of Ekiti State University.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, says the appointment of the new Provost takes immediate effect.