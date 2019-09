The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Prof. Victor Olufemi Adeoluwa, as the Provost, College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

Adeoluwa, a Professor of Education is former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development), Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

He had earlier lectured at the College of Education, Ikere, before joining the services of Ekiti State University.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, says the appointment of the new Provost takes immediate effect.