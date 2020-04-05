<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has set up a 47-member panel of eminent citizens of the state, including three former governors, to help mobilise resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Panel which is officially known as Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee has the former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi as Chairman.

The Founder/Chancellor of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, will serve as the Grand Patron, while three former governors of the state were named as Patrons.

The three former governors to serve as Patrons are Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Chief Segun Oni and Chief Ayodele Fayose.





The Committee has as members captains of industry, distinguished private sector players, renowned professionals and prominent members of Ekiti in the Diaspora.

According to a press statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, the committee’s mandate among others, is to mobilise and advise on funds and project management, direct funding campaigns for the COVID-19 response.

He said the state government would do everything humanly possible to contain the spread of the virus in the state while assuring citizens of Dr Fayemi-led administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of resources mobilised.