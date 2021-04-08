



Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has described the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, as the voice of the voiceless.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, also said the frankness of Mrs Buhari endears her to many Nigerians.

He said though the First Lady’s “candour may appear in a manner of indiscretion”, the governors are proud to be associated with Mrs Buhari as the defender of the defenceless.

Fayemi spoke on behalf of his colleagues on Thursday at the public presentation of the biography of Mrs Aisha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The book, “Aisha Buhari: Being Different,” was written by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

Fayemi said, “If you are looking for the voice of the voiceless, the defender of the defenceless, if you are looking for candour, courage, for commitment, you have no other place to go than in the direction of her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic (of Nigeria), Dr Aisha Buhari.





“Yes, that candour may appear in a manner of indiscretion. Some might even argue that when you are in this gilded cage otherwise known as the Presidency, you are not supposed to be seen to say some things but I think it is in that candour that we have authenticity of our First Lady and that is what endears her to majority of Nigerians, that is also what being different is about.”

He added, “When some people say, ‘Oh, why is she speaking? Why is she defending the defenceless? Why does she demonstrate courage of conviction?’ I will advise that they go and read this book and see the role she played leading up to the process itself, particularly in the aftermath of the 2003 unsuccessful efforts to the presidency and subsequent ones in 2007 and 2011 how she mobilised a very weak and tired supporters and rebuild the movement of our President to the Presidency.”

The event chaired by All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, was attended by many principal officers in government including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; and his wife, Dolapo.

President Muhammadu Buhari was, however, not at the event as he is in London for medical check-up.