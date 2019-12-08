<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has directed Ekiti State Bureau of Employment, Labour and Productivity (BELP) to provide employment support services to anyone who has just been disengaged from the services of Ekiti State University as announced by the Management.

Concequently, the Bureau has directed affected persons to visit its online address: www.ekitistate.gov.ng/BELP or visit the Bureau of Employment, Labour & Productivity at the State Secretariat, to register and take advantage of available job opportunity windows and services.

These include job counseling, vocational skills development, revision of curriculum vitae and application for new job openings, entrepreneurial opportunities.

“The State Government under the leadership of our caring and amiable Governor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi is highly committed to supporting all unemployed persons to become gainfully employed or employers of Labour; in particular, the youths through job creation and sustainable livelihoods,” DG, Bureau of Employment, Labour and Productivity, Lanre Ogunjobi said in a statement.