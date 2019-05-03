<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State Government has expressed readiness to review the procedure that led to the recruitment of no fewer than 2,000 new workers into the civil service by the immediate past administration of Ayo Fayose.

The new set of workers had continually protested their non-recogition as bonafide civil servants by the current government, as well as non-payment of their salaries seven months after their engagement.

Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Values Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti on Monday while addressing a group of physically challenged people also affected by the exercise.

Olumilua noted that that none of the appointments, involving various categories of people went through due process, especially as it involved biometrics.

He said the recruitment was hurriedly done, even up till the very night of the day of exit of the former governor.

The commissioner said it was on basis of that the Fayemi’s administration set up a committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, to review the appointments.

He said the committee was also to determine the actual available vacancies within the public service.

Olumilua disclosed that the committee had concluded its assignment and would soon take decisive verdict on the issue, so that those involved could no their fate.

Giving a breakdown of the total of 2,000 appointments, the commissioner said that 600 teachers were recruited into the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) while 400 personnel were employed into the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and 1,000 injected into the Ministry of Establishment.

He reiterated the commitment of the present administration to generation of employment opportunities without political coloration.

“We want to assure that available vacancies will be equitably filled without prejudice and undue political consideration,” he said.