



Ekiti State government will provide 1,000 acres of land for the siting of the proposed Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences in the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central in the Senate while briefing journalists on the Bill seeking the establishment of the specialised university in Iyin Ekiti currently before the Senate.

He also allayed the fears of lack of funding for the institution when eventually established, saying given its peculiarity and desirability, funding will not be a problem.

Newsmen report that the Bill, which earlier scaled first reading on February 24, 2021, passed the second reading stage on Tuesday and was consequently referred to the Senate Committee on Health for further legislative input and report back in four weeks.

Earlier on the floor of the Senate while leading the debate on the general principles of the Bill, Senator Bamidele said the proposed legislation seeks to establish the university and make comprehensive provisions for its due management and administration.

He said the university will be delivering education and training to current and future employees of medical profession, adding that the goal of the university is to inspire and motivate students and medical personnel about the value of being health professionals so as to lead change for realising a more sustainable health sector that serves a more sustainable world.





“The very essence of this Bill is to provide a highly specialised institution that are more productive and very much needed for medical advancement of this nation.

Bamidele noted that the nation’s health sector has very high potentials, and requires high level technical, scientific and administrative skills to drive it.

“The university is, therefore, to further advanced knowledge through research and nurture unique innovations in the health sector.

“This Bill is well organised for its very own purpose of a modern academic and research institution. The objectives of the University as articulated above are supportive of its mission and broad vision of a modern institution that will develop world-class medical personnel that can sustainably manage our nation’s health sector by providing medical expertise at the highest level.

“The university is therefore to further advance knowledge through research and nurture unique innovations, entrepreneurship and wealth management in its core area of interest,” he argued.

The lawmaker further said the enactment of the Bill will help in transforming the health and educational fortunes in Nigeria in producing the desired medical manpower and expertise that Nigeria was yearning for.

Bamidele also pointed out that the location of the university, Iyin Ekiti, an ancient and historic city known to have produced huge numbers of professors, was instructive.