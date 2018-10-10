



The Ekiti State Government has presented the instrument of authority and staff of office to the new Owa-Oroo of Agbado-Ekiti, Oba Adesina Obayemi.

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola, who made the presentation at Agbado-Ekiti, noted that the selection of the traditional ruler was in line with the provisions of Section 8A(1) Cap Cs of the Ekiti State Chief Law 2012, adding that the process of installing the new Oba commenced shortly after the demise of Late Oba Dare Ita Okunbobade of the Agbobgomoja ruling house on 11th day of September, 2018.

Describing the selection process as satisfactory, Professor Olusola lauded the people of the town, particularly the kingmakers for what he called their demonstration of decorum and decency in the selection process.

He, however, stressed the need for them to continue working towards the successful reign of the new Oba by supporting and cooperating with him.

The Deputy Governor advised the new monarch to work harmoniously with the people in order to accelerate development in the area.

Responding, Oba Adesina Obafemi expressed gratitude to God saying that the hitch free ceremony, as well as the prompt presentation of the instrument of appointment and staff of office, was a display of God’s favour.

Oba Obafemi who also expressed appreciation to the State Government, the kingmakers and people in the community, vowed not to betray the confidence reposed in him by his ancestors and the people, adding that he would do everything possible to develop the town and protect the tradition of the people.