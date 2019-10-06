<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ekiti State Government has reiterated its sheer commitment to partner with the private sector in order to boost its economy.

Barrister Bamidele Arowosola, the Permanent Secretary of Ekiti State Ministry of Investment, Trade and Commerce, stated this at a one-day workshop for 100 Small and Medium entrepreneurs and registered exporters in Ado Ekiti, the state capital at the weekend.

The workshop, tagged: “Accessing Export Market: The E-Commerce Option” was organised by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Arowosola commended the workshop, which he said was in accordance with the state government’s policies and programme.

The permanent secretary, who added that the topic was timely and relevant, said NEPC was a viable partner to move the state’s economy forward, saying that the partnership was important to the government.

He noted that the volume of trade conducted electronically had gone up tremendously in the world, hence the need to have knowledge of the trend, saying, ” e-commerce is a viable use of business and has revolutionised trade in the world.”

Addressing the participants, the Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, noted that export businesses were dynamic, information-driven and knowledge-based, “hence the need for the training”

“Your understanding of basic export-related knowledge such as presentation of export plan, procedures and documentation, appropriate export pricing, acceptable packaging, payment terms and access to relevant funds are very strategic to success in your export endeavours.

“And I commend your commitment and patriotism to the economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government, most especially the non-oil export sector,” he said.

Awolowo, who was represented by Mr Oluwole Monehin, the Trade Advisor of NEPC, Akure Smart office, added that NEPC was a trade support institution committed to playing a leading role in accelerating and providing a conducive environment for Nigeria’s effective and profitable participation in the international space.

According to him, NEPC from time to time builds the capacities of exporters and potential exporters, to enable them to compete favourably with their counterparts across the world.

He stated that NEPC had taken pragmatic steps to redesign non-oil export direction through a programme tagged the Zero Oil plan, intended to provide a future economy for Nigeria without oil.