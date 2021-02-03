



The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) Alumni Association in improving the quality of lives of Nigerians by impacting positive change in young students through its mentoring programs.

Governor Fayemi; an alumnus of the IVLP, which is aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other nations through short-term visit to the US, stated this when he received executive members of the association in his office in Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

According to IVLP Alumni Association Publicity Secretary, Richard Edoki, the governor while commending the association for upholding the values of the IVLP program through its activities comprising the mentoring program for senior secondary school student of government schools where they are equipped with leadership skills, exposed to proper decision making process and motivated to students for excellence both personally and academically, Waste to Wealth, Teachers Training, Online Food and Grocery Training, Drugs Abuse and Crime Workshops, said his state is open for such initiatives.





He said: “The philosophy on which IVLP is built makes it easy for the state government to collaborate with the association in instilling values that will shape the future into the young ones.”

Governor Fayemi added that the IVLPAA’s giveback to the society can also help the state’s chapter of Fashion Designers Association in promoting its clothing products to the world, and also to introduce young and middle aged people into the Online Food and Grocery sector.

He directed relevant agencies of the state government to liaise with the IVLPAA in areas of partnership to enable the Ekiti people benefit from the wealth of experience of members of the association.

Speaking earlier, President of the IVLP Alumni Association Nigeria, Mrs. Adetoun Tade, said the visit was to felicitate with Governor Fayemi as one of its member and to commend him for what he was doing as Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum.

Mrs. Tade added that the visit was also to extend the activities of the association to Ekiti state to enable more people benefit from the experiences, knowledge and skills of its members.