<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ekiti State government has announced plan to effect maiden launch of its community communications programme today.

While making the position of the government known to journalists on Wednesday, Niyi Ojo, senior special assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on public affairs, stated that the communications unit of the Governor’s Office would today at 10 a.m. launch a community communications programme tagged, “S’e ti gbo,” translated to “Have you heard?”

He said the programme would be aimed at driving to the grassroots the activities and services of Fayemi’s administration and its impact on communities within the state.

The statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Fayemi on Public Affairs, said that the maiden edition would take place at Women Centre Hall, Opposite Local Government Secretariat in Igede Ekiti at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

He said that to ensure that the success of the programme, royal fathers and various stakeholders from all communities in Ifelodun Irepodun Local Government had been invited to the programme.

Niyi maintained that Governor Fayemi as a grassroots leader was determined to intimate its people on the activities of his government and get feedback from them on their expectations from government for better service delivery.