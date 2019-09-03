<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State governor has said that henceforth government will hold parents accountable for any case of out of school children recorded in the state.

The governor ate, who hinted this, said parents who kept their school-age children out of school in the state risked being prosecuted,

The governor explained that the measure was in line with the State’s Child’s Right law, which provided that all children must be given access to education.

This was part of the enrolment drive aimed at ensuring that all school-age children register for the forthcoming 2019/2020 academic session.

Speaking in Eporo, Emure Ekiti, during the sensitization programme, Dr Fayemi who called on all parents and guardians to key into the free education programme of his administration, said education was not only free, but compulsory in Ekiti State.

He added that it is an abuse of Child’s Right for any parent or guardian to deny school-age children the opportunity to go to school.

He said the state government was providing free, but quality education which parents must exploit to build a solid foundation for their children and wards.

“We have a Child’s Right Act in Ekiti which prohibits parents from disallowing children of school age to be out of school during school session.

“If your child is not in school when the school is in session, you have a lot to explain because we will apprehend the child whether he is found hawking on the street or engaging in any illicit activities which prevent the child from being in school.”