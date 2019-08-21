<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti state government has commenced the evacuation of destitute and mentally derailed persons off the streets of the state capital Ado Ekiti and its environ.

This mop-up exercise took a team of men from the office for Disability Affairs in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to communities such as Ikere Ekiti where mentally challenged persons were picked up and taken to rehabilitation center in Ado Ekiti for proper medical care.

At some spots visited by newsmen, government officials were seen moving the destitute into a waiting vehicle, while force and caution was applied on those unwilling to cooperate.

Few of the destitute made a short movie scene for onlookers as the officers struggle to capture them.

Recently there has been an increase in the number of mentally deranged persons in Ado Ekiti.

The destitute usually flock around Adekunle Fajuyi flyover bridge, Ijigbo traffic light, Oja Oba and Oja Bisi area.

While speaking with newsmen, the Executive Secretary, office for disability affairs, Dr Ayodele Ibikunle explained that those apprehended were moved to rehabilitation homes where government will care of their medical treatment.

Dr. Ayodele revealed that the state government was particular about their welfare as government promised to train and engage some of them in artisanship after rehabilitation.

On her part, the commissioner for women affairs and social development Mrs. Mojisola Fafure whose ministry supervises the office for disability affairs said the raid was meant to rid the streets of destitute and rehabilitate them.

The commissioner assured Ekiti people that, the raid will be a continuous exercise that will be extended to every to community in Ekiti State.