<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State government has employed marshals to enforce the Anti-Grazing Law 2016 and prevent farmers-herders clashes across the 16 local government areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of the officers on yesterday, the Marshal Coordinator, Sola Durodola, urged them to perform their assignment with utmost sense of responsibility.

Durodola said the marshals are vested with the power to ensure that herders comply with the law that regulates grazing within the hours allowed by law and restriction of their movement.

He said government would not allow destruction of farmlands and farm produce through unrestricted grazing and attacks on farmers and other law-abiding citizens.

Durodola also urged the marshals to monitor what he described as some nefarious activities of loggers in the forest.

He regretted that illegal felling of economic trees in the forest has robbed the state government of huge revenues that would have been used to the benefit of the people.

The coordinator warned the newly recruited marshals against involvement in shady deals and corrupt practices capable of jeopardising the mandate of the agency.

Durodola stressed that officer caught in sharp practices would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Some of the newly recruited marshals, while speaking with reporters, pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them and work in line with the mandate of the agency.