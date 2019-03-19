



The Ekiti State government has raised concern over the increasing reports of sexual abuse of women and children.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state, Mr Olawale Fapounda, said this at a press briefing in Ado, the state capital.

He warned offenders to desist from such crimes, noting that the government would not hesitate to paste the pictures of culprits in public space.

Fapounda explained that the government has resolved to fight the barbaric act with stiffer measures and ensure the protection of the vulnerable.

He echoed that convicted sex offenders would now have their photographs conspicuously pasted in their communities, among other measures to curb the act.

“In addition to existing measures, we will now start pasting photographs of convicted sex offenders in prominent public spaces within their communities and their local government headquarters; uploading the pictures of the convicts on the website of the Ministry of Justice; and showing photographs and reading the names of sex offenders on the state radio and television station,” the commissioner stated.

According to him, some of the other measures taken to curb sexual offences include notifying traditional rulers of the status of convicts and running psychiatric tests for arrested sex abuse suspects.