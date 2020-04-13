<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Monday extended the restriction of movement and curfew imposed in the state by another two weeks.

The governor said that the extension followed the expiration of the initial order by midnight of Monday.

Fayemi said that the restriction has now been extended till April 27th.

The new directive, which was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, also made wearing of face mask compulsory in public places by those authorised to move around.

The governor directed that the restriction of movement would be suspended for eight hours (between 6a.m-2p.m) on Thursday, April 16 and Thursday, April 23rd, to allow the people re-stock essential goods.

Fayemi said that like the previous order, those on essential services and vendors of foodstuffs, water and medicines and other essential goods are allowed to move with valid means of identification.

He said the state government would scale up its palliative measures and other support to the people and businesses in order to cushion the effect of the movement restriction.

“In consideration of available evidence on progress made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ekiti State and in recognition of similar efforts by neighbouring states and the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has directed the extension of restriction of movement and curfew in Ekiti State for two weeks, until 23:59 Monday, April 27, 2020.

“Only exceptions allowed are for the purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency, life-saving, or chronic medical attention or obtaining social security grant.

“Persons performing essential services will be allowed to move around, particularly health workers, but must be duly designated with an identity card by the Head of their Institutions.

“All businesses and other entities shall remain closed. Oja Oba and Oja Bisi markets shall remain closed. Except for any business or entity involved in the manufacturing, supply or provision of an essential good or service.





“In facilities where essential goods are sold, all directives in respect of hygienic conditions to prevent the exposure of persons to COVID-19 must be adhered to.

“Any gathering in Ekiti State remains prohibited save for gathering in respect of a funeral, which shall be limited to 20 people.

“All boundaries of the State shall remain closed during the period of extension, except for transportation of fuel, and essential goods,” the governor said.

He said that all commuter transport services including bus services, taxi services, motorbikes (Okada) and tricycle services (Keke NAPEP), are prohibited.

“ In compliance with recent findings on causes of the spread of COVID-19, wearing of face masks in public places will be compulsory from April 14th, 2020.

“Government is finalizing arrangements to make face masks available to persons on essential duties, including foodstuff sellers in markets.

“The school–on-air programme for primary and secondary school students will continue during the period.

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has been directed to continue to improve on the modalities for ensuring effective delivery of this programme.

“Government is making efforts to set up a COVID 19 test centre in the state. This is one of the major tasks of the COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee, recently set up by the government to mobilise funds and manage projects to prevent the spread of this pandemic,” Fayemi said.

He said that the government will continue to intensify on going measures in response to the hardship being experienced by people across the state.

The governor, however, commended the people for their patience and understanding.

“There is sufficient evidence to show that these measures taken so far are working.

“I urged you all to continue to observe all hygienic procedures recommended by health workers, including avoiding shaking hands, hugging, sitting close to each other and other forms of physical contact,” Fayemi said.