<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti Council of Elders has appealed to Nigerians to desist from politicising the killings of two students of the Federal University Oye Ekiti.

Two FUOYE’s students were on Tuesday shot during a violent protest in Oye Ekiti, where the convoy of the Ekiti’s First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi was attacked.

In a statement signed in Ado Ekiti yesterday by the Council’s Chairman, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi, the group warned politicians against exploiting the situation that are mournful to play blame game as a political tool.

The Council expressed sadness over the killing of two undergraduates of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti during a protest on Tuesday.

The senior citizens appealed to the police to be more professional while discharging their duties and handling sensitive crisis situation, to avert bloodshed.”The council is grateful to God for sparing the life of the First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, officials and journalists on her entourage during the crisis.

“We call on the students and youths generally to eschew violence in all ramifications in expressing their grievances. Also, there was need for the Nigerian Police to be more professional in handling issues of this nature”, the council stated.

The Council, however, commiserated with the state government and families of those who lost their lives during the protest.