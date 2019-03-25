<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The management of Ikole Local Government Council of Ekiti State on ‎Monday said 12 students who dropped out of school have been empowered to learn tailoring.

The Coordinating ‎Director of the Council, Mr Olatubosun Fasanmi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti.

He said the students, who were in JSS 3, SS1, SS2 and SS3, were currently learning tailoring under a good instructor.

Fasanmi said more students who dropped out would be enrolled in the programme while the council would monitor them to ensure that they do not indulge in social vices.

The director said ‎that the council had initiated skills acquisition programmes which the youths could key into although there was a challenge of inadequate instructors.

He said more of such students would be enrolled in different vocational programmes once government employed more instructors.

Fasanmi, however, urged youths in schools to concentrate on their studies in order to excel.