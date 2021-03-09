



Chairman of Ikole LGA in Ekiti State, Sola Olomimu, has assured residents of Isaba-Ekiti that two farmers shot to death in the community last Saturday would get justice.

Olomimu, who spoke with newsmen in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday, said the two farmers were shot to death on their farms by suspected killer herdsmen.

He assured that security agencies were already investigation the murder of the farmers, Mr Yusuf Onuche and his colleague, Mr Toyin Akeju.

The chairman said that Gov. Kayode Fayemi, who already visited families of the deceased, had assured that the farmers’ assailants would be arrested to face the law.

“I want to sympathise with the families of the two farmers who were found dead on their farms on Saturday with wounds from gunshots suspected to have fired by killer herdsmen.





“Security agencies are already on the case and I am appealing to our people to be law-abiding and allow peace to remain as we all wait for the outcome of the investigation,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Asaba of Isaba-Ekiti, Oba Olarewaju Adeyanju, says he is not ready to react to the killing of the farmers until security agencies concluded their investigations.

He promised to address journalists on the incident as soon as the investigations were concluded.

Soon after discovering the corpses of the farmers, youths of Isaba-Ekiti community went on rampage and made bonfires on major roads to express their grievances.

It took the intervention of policemen to restore calm and allow vehicular traffic through the town.