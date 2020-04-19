<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has given details on how a pregnant health worker based in Lagos, and infected with coronavirus “sneaked” into the state.

The case became the third in the state after its index case in March through a driver who apparently contracted it from a visiting American tourist.

Mr Fayemi, on Saturday, said because of the development, the government was thinking of extending the restriction and curfew beyond April 27 to allow for effective tracing of everyone who had direct contact with the new case.

The governor also said security will be increased at the state’s boundaries to check the sneaking by people into Ekiti during the lockdown.

Mr Fayemi said the new COVID-19 confirmed case, a pregnant 29-year-old community health worker in Lagos State, was first admitted at a state comprehensive primary healthcare facility in active labour from where she moved to a private hospital in Ekiti State.

“Sadly, Ekiti State has confirmed a third COVID-19 positive case,” the governor said.

“This new case is a pregnant 29-year-old female Community Health Worker with Lagos State who sneaked into Ekiti State in spite of the lockdown.

“She presented at a State Comprehensive Primary Healthcare facility in active labour on Monday April 13, 2020. After a prolonged labour with fatal distress, she was referred to a teaching hospital but decided to go to a private hospital instead.

“A caesarean section was performed on the patient and the baby was delivered safely. However, she suffered a cardiac arrest and was referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti where she is currently unconscious. The suspicion of COVID-19 infection and subsequent testing was at the Federal Tertiary institution.





“The Ekiti State COVID-19 Taskforce has already commenced contact tracing of the new case as at this morning, we have over 30 primary contacts on our list already.

“The baby is alive and under surveillance while the private clinic has been sealed off and medical personnel who interacted with this case during her obstetrics and gynecology emergency have been contacted and put in self isolation.

“By the time we include secondary and tertiary contacts, this one case may have put hundreds of unsuspecting people at risk of COVID-19 infection in Ekiti State.”

Before the new case, Ekiti had 29 suspected cases, two confirmed cases, and was tracing 49 persons of interest. None of the contacts traced has shown any symptoms of the infection.

Mr Fayemi said the development had further given credence to the emphasis on protecting Ekiti State from an outbreak of the pandemic by a total lockdown on movement.

Despite the lockdown, the government complained of breaches of the directives and the curfew.

It was gathered that some drivers have found new routes into the state which are not manned by security operatives and the enforcers of the lockdown order.

Mr Fayemi has also expressed concern over the penchant of residents of the state as well as the security personnel to disregard security and preventive measures put in place by government to keep them safe.

He had vowed to deploy stringent measures and punish those flouting the directives.

The violations are largely due to the biting conditions facing the residents, despite the government’s palliatives, which are considered far from adequate.

With the new case in Ekiti, the total national figure for confirmed covid-19 case is 542, with 19 deaths recorded. Lagos leads with 396 cases, followed by the FCT with 81.