



As part of the efforts to tackle rapists and child abusers in Ekiti State, the government will henceforth conduct compulsory psychiatric test on offenders and publish their names and photographs on the website of the state Ministry of Justice.

The names of such offenders, according to the government, would also be announced on the state-owned radio and television, while the monarch of the town he hailed from would be alerted for them to get information about his personality.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, expressed worries that the menace kept increasing despite the high number of convictions recorded in the state.

He said the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was miffed by the increasing cases of sexual violence, adding that there was need for proactive actions to nip the situation in the bud.

Fapohunda said the new measures put in place will support the aggressive prosecution and exclusion of offenders from the governor’s prerogative of mercy that were already in place.

“The additional measures put in place include pasting the photographs of convicted offenders in prominent public spaces in their communities and their local government headquarters.

“Issuing an advisory to the traditional rulers of the offender’s communities on the status of the offender. Uploading the sex offender’s photograph on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

“Showing photographs of sex offenders on Ekiti State Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, announcing their names on radio and television.

“Compulsory psychiatric test for all persons of whom the Director of Public Prosecution has issued a case to answer legal advice for the offence of child defilement. This also includes persons standing trials,” he said.

The commissioner clarified that the government would take actions that will deprive offenders of their rights to dignity.

Fapohunda stated that the government was aware that conviction alone will not solve the problem, promising that public education and awareness would be stepped up to sensitise the populace.