



The Ekiti State Government says it will continue to collaborate with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in the area of capacity development.

The state Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, gave the assurance when the newly-inaugurated state executive members of CIPM visited her office in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

Babafemi, who expressed confidence in the activities of the institute, commended the immediate past Chairman of Ekiti branch, Mr Jide Akinleye, for exemplary leadership displayed during his tenure.

The head of service charged the new executive members to work harder in promoting the core values of the institute, which were service creativity, result, integrity, professionalism and teamwork.

She described members of the institute as assets to the public service, who contributed to policy development and exemplary conduct.





Babafemi, therefore, urged the institute to mentor young officers within and outside the civil service and encourage them in utilising their potential for the development of the society.

In his speech, the new Chairman, CIPM, Ekiti branch, Mr Sola Ogunmiluyi, applauded the Ekiti Civil Service, describing it as one of the best in Nigeria.

Ogunmiluyi pledged the support of the institute to Ekiti Government at enhancing the competencies of officers in personnel management.

The chairman, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor; thanked Gov. Kayode Fayemi for the regular payment of salaries and the maintenance of industrial harmony across the state.

He, however, requested for the assistance of the state government to help in organising virtual induction programme for intending members across the state to reduce cost of induction for more officers.