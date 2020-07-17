



The Ekiti State Government on Friday announced the suspension of reopening of religious centres in the state earlier scheduled to reopen on July 17.

Governor Fayemi had on July 1 asked mosques and churches, which had been shut down since March to reopen for worship ; once a week on Friday for Muslims effective from July 17, and once a week on Sunday effective from July 19, for Christians.

In a statement, in Ado-Ekiti by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, the government said the decision was taken consequent upon the review of the preparedness of religious to comply with conditions stipulated for reopening.

The statement said: “The latest communique of CAN is indicative of the fact that worship centres are not yet ready to comply with conditions stipulated as guidelines and conditions set out by the government for reopening of worship centres.

“In view of the foregoing, the state government has shifted the date for the reopening of worship centres on August 14, 2020 to give the worship centres enough time to meet the prescribed conditions for the reopening”, he said.





The Commissioner said as much as fumigation of religious centres remains a prerequisite for reopening, she added that such should not be done in contravention of the Ekiti State Environmental Health and Sanitation Law.

She stated that those within the ages of 1 -12 and 65 and above are also exempted from attending any congregational programme in any religious centre because of their vulnerability .

Yaya-Kolade stated : “The churches are permitted to hold their programmes once in a week and should last for just two hours”.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state chapter of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), had earlier said they have no capacities to comply with Covid 19 Protocols stipulated as conditions for reopening by government.

A statement issued by its State President, Sanni Yaqubu, ordered postponement of services in mosques pending the time all the conditions will be met.

The conditions include: provisions of Covid 19 facilities like ; infra-red thermometers, sanitizers, face masks, hand washing facilities, maintenance of social distancing, among others .