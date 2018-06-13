The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended a third lawmaker and Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Akinniyi Sunday, representing Ikere Constituency 2 in the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

In a release made available to newsmen, on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti and signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, the House suspended Akininyi over series of allegations levied against him by the Leader of Business after due diligence investigation carried out by Hon Ayodele Fajemilehin led committee of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Omotosho alleged that Hon. Akinniyi, few weeks back, was breeding terrorism within the institution of the House, violence towards the Mace in a properly constituted plenary session, belligerence attitude and acts of bellicosity against his colleagues and pugnacious behaviours in his constituency against his own people, all amounting to gross misconduct and unbecoming of any honourable member of this House.

“The suspended Honourable Member was also regularly regular in absenting himself especially when issues relating to his constituency is slated for discussion. Despite complaints of Negligence from his people he remained adamant,” he said.

Omotoso stated further that Hon. Akinniyi Sunday was initially removed as the Chief Whip of the House on the 24th of May 2018 when his alleged malfeasance was:” becoming unbearable, in an attempt to wake him up from slumber and alive to his responsibilities to his people. ”

He added, “Rather than achieve this, the few occasions he presented himself for official duties in the House, Hon Akinniyi is in the habbits of sleeping from the begining of any program to the end to the extent that he was Nicknamed “the sleeping Honourable””.

“Several attempts by the Hon Speaker advising him to pay attention to his people and his health has been rebuffed with insults.

“It is in reference to all these that this House viewed the failures of Hon Akinniyi as incompatible with the spirit of good governance and quality representation of the present House of Assembly and he is hereby suspended indefinitely.”

The House also barred Akinniyi Sunday from the vicinity of the Assembly and mandated the Clerk to lodge a formal complaint of threat to lives of Honourable Members against him to the Security agencies.

Dr. Omotoso added that the EKHA will be alive to the noble doctrine of active service as elected representatives of our various constituencies.

He also advised that while on suspension Hon Akinniyi should pay more attention to his Health and use the period of his Suspension to come out of his embarrassing Sleep Syndrome by sleeping at home rather than chasing shadows.