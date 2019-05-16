<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been pardoned by the Ekiti State House of Assembly about seven months after they were suspended.

They were suspended last year on the allegation of passing N10 billion Supplementary Budget at the twilight of the administration of former Governor Ayo Fayose. Among those pardoned was former Speaker, Kola Oluwawole.

The lawmakers were reinstated during Wednesday’s plenary chaired by the Speaker, Adeniran Alagbada.

Those who got the reprieve were former Deputy Speaker, Segun Adewumi, Abiola Jeje (Ido/Osi 11), Adesina Animasaun (Ekiti West 11) and Dare Pelemo (Ekiti East 11).

The reinstatement followed the adoption of the report of the Appeal Panel Committee chaired by Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (Ikole 1).

The motion for the adoption of the report of the committee was moved by Aribisogan and seconded by Sunday Akinniyi (Ikere 11).

Aribisogan, Leader of Government Business, also the House Leader, said the lawmakers reabsorbed the affected members because they appealed and showed remorse for their actions.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) members, in the spirit of love, have made it possible for the successful plenary sitting today for the reinstatement of the suspended House members

“The affected PDP members, who had earlier written letters of apology, are hereby reabsorbed,” Aribisogan said.

Other legislative activities business of the day was the unanimous adoption of the Harmonised South West Houses of Assembly Rules and Standing Orders.