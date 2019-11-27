<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Mark Robinson, Head of International Secretariat of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), an Oslo, Norway based organization, has emphasized the need to revise the standard on systemic disclosures and advocated for a 2020 deadline for transparency.

According to him, finding the right balance between the ‘duties to disclose’ against ‘pressure to disclose’ dilemma is not easy, saying if done right could serve as a path way to raise visibility within the investment communities just as its consequences may be severe if done wrongly.

Speaking during a meeting in Abuja with Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, he explained that his mission in Nigeria was to meet with stakeholders in the extractive industries and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Besides, he added that he intended to relay some priorities on how NEITI in Nigeria has worked with data and systemic disclosure, and how the ministry is using NEITI data for inclusiveness.

“I am here to meet with NEITI and to see how it works, how both NEITI and EITI can work together with the right information, and how capacity building can be shared,” he said.